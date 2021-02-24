 Skip to main content
Kontoor board declares 40-cent dividend, adds new member
The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. declared Wednesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable March 19 to shareholders registered as of March 9.

The board also named Robert Lynch, president and chief executive of Papa John’s International Inc., as a member, effective March 5.

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

