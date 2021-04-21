 Skip to main content
Kontoor board declares 40-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. declared Wednesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share for its common stock.

The dividend is payable June 18 to shareholders registered as of June 8.

The jean manufacturer is based in Greensboro with a major distribution center in Mocksville.

