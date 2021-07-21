Kontoor board declares 40-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share of its common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 20 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 10.

In other Kontoor news, the company has moved its Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio retail store to 603 S. Elm St. at its downtown Greensboro headquarters. The local retail store has been open since 2019.

The store will feature the brands’ most popular male and female collections, including All Terrain Gear by Wrangler and the Lee’s Women’s Heritage collection. The store also will feature rotating, limited-edition brand collaborations.

There will be a grand-opening block party outside the store from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6.

