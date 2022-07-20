 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kontoor board declares 46-cent quarterly dividend

  • 0
Antwerp Office _ Wrangler

Kontoor Brands Inc.'s board of directors declared Wednesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share of its common stock. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, Kontoor has a major distribution center in Mocksville with at least 360 employees.

 Kontoor Brands

The board of directors of Kontoor Brands Inc. declared Wednesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share of its common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 19 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 9.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk plans to counter-sue Twitter over $44 billion deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert