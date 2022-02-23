 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kontoor board declares 46-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. declared Wednesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share for its common stock.

Antwerp Office _ Wrangler

Kontoor Brands Inc., which spun out of VF Corp. in May 2019, is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands.

The dividend is March 18 to shareholders registered as of March 8.

