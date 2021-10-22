 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kontoor board declares 46-cent quarterly dividend
0 Comments

Kontoor board declares 46-cent quarterly dividend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. declared Friday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is up 6 cents from the previous quarterly dividend.

The dividend is payable Dec. 20 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 10.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News