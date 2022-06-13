Kontoor board names Foot Locker executive as member

The board of directors of Kontoor Brands Inc. has named Andrew Page as a member, effective last week.
Page has served as chief financial officer of Foot Locker Inc. since April 2021.
Prior to joining Foot Locker, he served as chief accounting officer and controller at Advance Auto Parts Inc.
Richard Craver
