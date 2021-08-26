Kontoor board of directors elects CEO Baxter as chairman

Scott Baxter, the chief executive and president of Kontoor Brands Inc., was elected Thursday as the jeans manufacturer’s chairman, effective immediately.
Baxter, 57. succeeds Robert Shearer, who has served as an independent chairman since Kontoor’s spin-off from VF Corp. in May 2019. Shearer will remain on the board as lead independent director.
Baxter has more than 30 years of experience in retail, operations, marketing, merchandising, sales and manufacturing.
Richard Craver
