Kontoor board raises quarterly dividend by 2 cents to 48 cents

Scott_baxter

Kontoor top executive Scott Baxter said board of directors' decision to raise the quarterly by 2 cents to 48 cents reflects "confidence in our resilient operating model."

 Kontoor Brands

The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. declared Monday a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of its common stock. The dividend is up 2 cents from the previous quarter.

The dividend is payable Dec. 19 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 9.

“This increase reflects management and the board of directors’ confidence in our resilient operating model, which allows us to continue to invest in key strategic growth initiatives, while also delivering superior cash returns to our shareholders," said Scott Baxter, chairman, chief executive and president.

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

@rcraverWSJ

