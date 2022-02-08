Kontoor Brands board appoints new member

The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. said Tuesday it has named Ashley Goldsmith, chief people officer of Workday Inc., as a member, effective immediately.
Goldsmith, 49, has served as Workday’s chief people officer since 2013. She also served as chief human resources officer for Polycom Inc.
Richard Craver
