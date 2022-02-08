 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kontoor Brands board appoints new member
Kontoor Brands board appoints new member

The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. said Tuesday it has named Ashley Goldsmith, chief people officer of Workday Inc., as a member, effective immediately.

Goldsmith, 49, has served as Workday’s chief people officer since 2013. She also served as chief human resources officer for Polycom Inc.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

