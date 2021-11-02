Kontoor Brands expands Indigood water-saving program

Kontoor Brands Inc., the maker of Lee and Wrangler branded denim products, is expanding its water-saving manufacturing program known as Indigood facility certification.

The expansion is part of Kontoor’s strategy to reduce the company's carbon footprint and accelerate sustainability efforts. They also include: establishing science-based targets for carbon emissions; reducing freshwater during manufacturing; increasing renewable energy adoption; and transitioning to sustainable raw materials sourcing.

Debuting in 2019 with the foam dyed denim, the Indigood program expanded to include additional freshwater-conservation technologies used in textile manufacturing.

Kontoor is encouraging textile mills across the globe to adopt radically different water-saving technologies. Textile-manufacturing facilities using 90% less freshwater than conventional fabric production may qualify for full certification.

The first manufacturing plant to be certified through the Indigood system is the Arvind Ltd.’s Naroda facility in India.

