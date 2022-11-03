 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kontoor Brands pairs Lee with Brooklyn Circus apparel

  • 0

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Wednesday that its Lee jeans brand has launched a new collection with The Brooklyn Circus in the US and Europe.

Brooklyn Circus is Black-owned prep wear brand.

The Lee x BKc collection uses archival Lee silhouettes with the unique vision of BKc that’s inspired by the history of Black cowboys.

Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director at The Brooklyn Circus, worked closely with the Lee design team to thread the significance of Black cultural influence on the West throughout the collection’s development.

The collection includes men’s and women’s pants, tops, Union-Alls, overalls and jackets. Prices range from $110-$1,200. The capsule is available on Lee and BKc’s websites, Lee’s owned stores in Europe and North Carolina, and at The Brooklyn Circus.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Be on the lookout for these signs of a predatory credit card

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert