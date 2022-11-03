Kontoor Brands pairs Lee with Brooklyn Circus apparel

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Wednesday that its Lee jeans brand has launched a new collection with The Brooklyn Circus in the US and Europe.

Brooklyn Circus is Black-owned prep wear brand.

The Lee x BKc collection uses archival Lee silhouettes with the unique vision of BKc that’s inspired by the history of Black cowboys.

Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director at The Brooklyn Circus, worked closely with the Lee design team to thread the significance of Black cultural influence on the West throughout the collection’s development.

The collection includes men’s and women’s pants, tops, Union-Alls, overalls and jackets. Prices range from $110-$1,200. The capsule is available on Lee and BKc’s websites, Lee’s owned stores in Europe and North Carolina, and at The Brooklyn Circus.