Kontoor ends fiscal 2021 with strong recovery in profit, sales

Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Scott Baxter, the company’s president and chief executive, said that dynamic is changing after introducing Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores.

Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were down 47% to $4.6 million when factoring in the closing of the 38 VF Outlet stores.

Meanwhile, total cost of goods sold and operating expenses were up 2% to $612..4 million.

For the full year, net income was at $195.4 million, compared with $67.9 million in fiscal 2020 — which was significantly affected by the retail shutdown during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diluted earnings were $3.31, compared with $1.17 in 2020. Adjusted earnings were $4.28.

Sales were at $2.47 million, up 18% year over year.

“Kontoor’s solid fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 performance demonstrates how our strategies are working," Scott Baxter, Kontoor's chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.