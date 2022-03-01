Kontoor ends fiscal 2021 with strong recovery in profit, sales

A modest increase in Lee-branded jeans sales lifted Kontoor Brands Inc. to a 2% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $43.9 million.
Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.
The company reported Tuesday having diluted earnings of 75 cents a share, compared with 74 cents a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 88 cents a share when excluding 7 cents' worth of restructuring and separation costs and 6 cents' worth of financing costs. The restructuring and separation costs were tied primarily to its global information technology infrastructure build-out, close some VF Outlet store and shifting its Indian business to a licensed model.
The average earnings forecast was 78 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales rose 3% year over year to $681.1 million.
However, fourth-quarter net income was negatively affected by income tax reported at just under $13 million, compared with $6.7 million a year ago.
Wrangler sales dropped 1% to $443.6 million, while Lee sales rose by 14% to $232.9 million.
Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Scott Baxter, the company’s president and chief executive, said that dynamic is changing after introducing Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores.
Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were down 47% to $4.6 million when factoring in the closing of the 38 VF Outlet stores.
Meanwhile, total cost of goods sold and operating expenses were up 2% to $612..4 million.
For the full year, net income was at $195.4 million, compared with $67.9 million in fiscal 2020 — which was significantly affected by the retail shutdown during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diluted earnings were $3.31, compared with $1.17 in 2020. Adjusted earnings were $4.28.
Sales were at $2.47 million, up 18% year over year.
“Kontoor’s solid fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 performance demonstrates how our strategies are working," Scott Baxter, Kontoor's chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"We amplified strategic investments and delivered near-term results while continuing to set the foundation for greater long-term success."
Kontoor’s initial fiscal 2022 financial guidance includes:
* Revenue is projected at $2.7 billion, with first-half 2022 revenue up in the low teens.
* Diluted earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.75.
* Capital expenditures in the range of $35 million to $40 million.
“Based on the breadth and diversification of growth catalysts, supported by investments in key enablers ... we have confidence in our robust 2022 guidance, highlighting the continued momentum we expect in our business," Baxter said.
During the third quarter, Kontoor’s board of directors authorized a share-repurchase program worth up to $200 million. The program was launched without an expiration date.
Kontoor reported spending $65 million on share purchases during the fourth quarter after spending $10 million in the third quarter.
