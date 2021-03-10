Kontoor executives gain sizable salary, incentive increases in fiscal 2020

The top-five executives of Kontoor Brands Inc. received sizable salary and incentive pay increases during fiscal 2020, according to an annual regulatory filing Tuesday.

However, because Kontoor placed the most emphasis on stock awards in determining fiscal 2019 compensation, the executives' total compensation declined year over year in 2020.

Kontoor, based in Greensboro with a major distribution center in Mocksville, completed its spinoff from VF Corp. in May 2019 focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands.

All five named executives worked for VF before the spinoff, which allowed for year-over-year comparisons in four instances. Each took on additional duties with Kontoor and received stock awards valued at least $1.15 million on the day they were awarded in 2019.

Scott Baxter, Kontoor’s president and chief executive, received an 11.1% raise in salary for the second consecutive year to $917,308. He received incentive pay of $1.25 million, compared with $656,250 a year ago.

Baxter’s main source of 2019 compensation came from receiving stock awards valued at $4.62 million the day they were awarded. By comparison, he received stock awards valued at $3.55 million in 2020.