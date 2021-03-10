Kontoor executives gain sizable salary, incentive increases in fiscal 2020

The top-five executives of Kontoor Brands Inc. received sizable salary and incentive pay increases during fiscal 2020, according to an annual regulatory filing Tuesday.
However, because Kontoor placed the most emphasis on stock awards in determining fiscal 2019 compensation, the executives' total compensation declined year over year in 2020.
Kontoor, based in Greensboro with a major distribution center in Mocksville, completed its spinoff from VF Corp. in May 2019 focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands.
All five named executives worked for VF before the spinoff, which allowed for year-over-year comparisons in four instances. Each took on additional duties with Kontoor and received stock awards valued at least $1.15 million on the day they were awarded in 2019.
Scott Baxter, Kontoor’s president and chief executive, received an 11.1% raise in salary for the second consecutive year to $917,308. He received incentive pay of $1.25 million, compared with $656,250 a year ago.
Baxter’s main source of 2019 compensation came from receiving stock awards valued at $4.62 million the day they were awarded. By comparison, he received stock awards valued at $3.55 million in 2020.
Baxter also received all other compensation totaling $106,005, which included: $62,972 for aircraft usage; $19,710 for financial planning services; $17,100 in a company 401(k) match; $4,204 for the cost of an annual physical; and $2,019 in a company matching contribution to the executive deferred savings plan II.
Fiscal 2020 net income was down 30% to $67.9 million.
The manufacturer was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on retail sales during the first two quarter, as well as additional costs from its May 2019 spin-off from VF.
Rustin Welton, chief financial officer, received a 17.3% raise in salary to $527,885, as well as $413,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.79 million.
Thomas Waldron, global brand president for Wrangler, received an 8.9% salary hike to $484.885, as well as $379,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.75 million.
Christopher Waldeck, global brand president for Lee, received a 13.4% salary hike to $480,693, as well as $379,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of just under $1.83 million.
Laurel Krueger, general counsel and secretary, received a 2.2% increase in salary to $472,645, as well as $315,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.28 million.
Kontoor will hold a virtual shareholder meeting at 11 a.m. April 20. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
336-727-7376