Kontoor expands Indigood water-usage saving initiative

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Monday that it is expanding its Indigood program, an initiative that targets water savings during the fabric construction phase of the apparel supply chain.

The program debuted in 2019 with the introduction of foam-dyed denim.

It has since expanded to include any water-savings technology in apparel fabric production that uses at least 90% less water than conventional fabric production.

In August, Kontoor’s Wrangler brand announced plans for a global sustainability goal of a 50% reduction in water usage by 2030.

The updated goal targets the fiber production, fabric construction, and product-finishing phases of the denim supply chain, which encompass more than 95% of the total water used throughout the production of a pair of jeans.

In April, Wrangler announced it had surpassed its original 2020 goal by saving more than 7 billion liters of water in the product-finishing phase of its denim products since 2008.

