 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kontoor expands Indigood water-usage saving initiative
0 comments

Kontoor expands Indigood water-usage saving initiative

{{featured_button_text}}

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Monday that it is expanding its Indigood program, an initiative that targets water savings during the fabric construction phase of the apparel supply chain.

The program debuted in 2019 with the introduction of foam-dyed denim.

It has since expanded to include any water-savings technology in apparel fabric production that uses at least 90% less water than conventional fabric production.

In August, Kontoor’s Wrangler brand announced plans for a global sustainability goal of a 50% reduction in water usage by 2030.

The updated goal targets the fiber production, fabric construction, and product-finishing phases of the denim supply chain, which encompass more than 95% of the total water used throughout the production of a pair of jeans.

In April, Wrangler announced it had surpassed its original 2020 goal by saving more than 7 billion liters of water in the product-finishing phase of its denim products since 2008.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump planning own media platform: advisor

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Syngenta to keep 650 jobs, headquarters, in Greensboro
Local

Syngenta to keep 650 jobs, headquarters, in Greensboro

The company, which has been discussing its options for a new site since mid-2019, said its original 70-acre home is the best fit despite looking at other sites in Guilford County, Research Triangle Park, Chicago and other areas. 

It will build new offices and labs on the northern part of its property. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News