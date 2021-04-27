 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kontoor expands industrial hemp fiber collaboration
0 comments

Kontoor expands industrial hemp fiber collaboration

{{featured_button_text}}

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Tuesday it is expanding its reach into the industrial hemp fiber sector through enhancing a collaboration with Dallas-based Panda Biotech LLC.

Kontoor and Panda are working to bring traceability and scale to the textile-grade cottonized hemp grown and processed in the United States.

Industrial hemp is a regenerative crop due to its ability to grow with little water, minimal-to-no pesticides and herbicides, production of a high per acre fiber yield, and absorption of more carbon dioxide per acre than any forest or commercial crop.

“Sustainable hemp creates the perfect complement fiber to cotton,” said Dhruv Agarwal, Kontoor’s senior director of global material innovation and product development.

Agarwal said the goal is to advance the denim industry’s use of environmentally friendly hemp to craft high-quality, eco-conscious apparel.

Kontoor plans to have U.S. grown and processed hemp in the market in its denim apparel by 2023. The jeans manufacturer is based in Greensboro with a major distribution center in Mocksville.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These Brands Are Offering Freebies to People Who Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News