Kontoor expands industrial hemp fiber collaboration

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Tuesday it is expanding its reach into the industrial hemp fiber sector through enhancing a collaboration with Dallas-based Panda Biotech LLC.

Kontoor and Panda are working to bring traceability and scale to the textile-grade cottonized hemp grown and processed in the United States.

Industrial hemp is a regenerative crop due to its ability to grow with little water, minimal-to-no pesticides and herbicides, production of a high per acre fiber yield, and absorption of more carbon dioxide per acre than any forest or commercial crop.

“Sustainable hemp creates the perfect complement fiber to cotton,” said Dhruv Agarwal, Kontoor’s senior director of global material innovation and product development.

Agarwal said the goal is to advance the denim industry’s use of environmentally friendly hemp to craft high-quality, eco-conscious apparel.

Kontoor plans to have U.S. grown and processed hemp in the market in its denim apparel by 2023. The jeans manufacturer is based in Greensboro with a major distribution center in Mocksville.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.