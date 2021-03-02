Kontoor finishes fiscal 2020 on profit uptick, lower income tax expenses

"We are directionally encouraged by Wrangler trends (7% growth over fiscal 2019), gross margin direction, balance sheet management, and the confident profitability view for fiscal 2021," Duffy said.

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

The fourth-quarter performance helped reduce Kontoor's loss for fiscal year.

The jeans manufacturer was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on retail sales during the first two quarter of fiscal 2020, as well as additional costs from its May 2019 spin-off from VF Corp.

Net income was down 30% to $67.9 million. Diluted earnings were $1.17 and adjusted earnings were $2.61.

Income taxes were another significant factor at $5 million, compared with $38.5 million in fiscal 2019.

For the fourth quarter, Wrangler sales were up 7% to $447.7 million. By comparison, sales were at $347 million in the third quarter and $251.6 million in the second quarter.

Lee sales rose by 1% to $204.4 million, compared with $214 million in the third quarter and $86 million in the second quarter.