Kontoor finishes fiscal 2020 on profit uptick, lower income tax expenses

A significantly lower income-tax expenses and additional expense-reduction steps boosted Kontoor Brands Inc. to a 50% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $43.1 million.
The Greensboro-based jeans manufacturer reported taking $30.9 million in restructuring and severance expenses during the fourth quarter.
During 2020, restructuring and separation costs primarily were related to the company's global enterprise resource planning system and information technology infrastructure build-out.
Kontoor also closed 38 VF Outlet stores during the fourth quarter, discontinued the sale of third-party branded merchandise in all stores, and transition its India business to a new licensed model.
Diluted earnings were 74 cents a share. Adjusted earnings were $1.23 a share.
The average earnings forecast was 95 cents by 1 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The biggest financial factor during the fourth quarter was having $6.9 million in income taxes, compared with $15.1 million a year ago.
Sales were up 1% year over year to $660.8 million. That's compared with sales of $583.2 million in the third quarter and $349.2 million in the second quarter.
Scott Baxter, Kontoor's chief executive and president, has said its Wrangler and Lee jeans brands continue to benefit from the pandemic-driven work from home transition.
Cost of goods sold dropped 2% to $380 million.
“We finished 2020 with great momentum, a testament to our teams’ unwavering focus on execution throughout this unprecedented year," Baxter said in a statement.
“Our strong fourth-quarter performance is also a result of the strategic measures we’ve taken over the last two years, allowing us to not only navigate near-term challenges, but also position the company for success in 2021 and beyond.
"Focused investments in brand-enhancing initiatives, technology and talent are setting the stage for an exciting next phase of our journey in which we expect accelerating long-term sustainable growth,” Baxter said.
Kontoor issued fiscal 2021 guidance Tuesday that included: revenue projected in the low-double digit growth range, or $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, over 2020 levels; adjusted earnings in the $3.50 to $3.60 range; and capital expenditures in the range of $40 million to $50 million, including $25 million to $30 million associated with the global enterprise resource planning system implementation.
Stifel analysts Jim Duffy said Kontoor had a solid fourth-quarter performance, but cautioned that the initial fiscal 2021 guidance of low double-digit revenue growth falls shy of consensus views of $2.41 billion. He said adjusted earnings guidance is better than the consensus $3.28 a share.
"We are directionally encouraged by Wrangler trends (7% growth over fiscal 2019), gross margin direction, balance sheet management, and the confident profitability view for fiscal 2021," Duffy said.
Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.
The fourth-quarter performance helped reduce Kontoor's loss for fiscal year.
The jeans manufacturer was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on retail sales during the first two quarter of fiscal 2020, as well as additional costs from its May 2019 spin-off from VF Corp.
Net income was down 30% to $67.9 million. Diluted earnings were $1.17 and adjusted earnings were $2.61.
Income taxes were another significant factor at $5 million, compared with $38.5 million in fiscal 2019.
For the fourth quarter, Wrangler sales were up 7% to $447.7 million. By comparison, sales were at $347 million in the third quarter and $251.6 million in the second quarter.
Lee sales rose by 1% to $204.4 million, compared with $214 million in the third quarter and $86 million in the second quarter.
Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were down 75% to $8.7 million when factoring in the closing of the 38 outlet stores.
Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Baxter said that dynamic is changing after introducing Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores.
For fiscal 2020, U.S. sales were at $1.43 billion, while international sales were $364.5 million and branded direct-to-consumer sales were at $254.3 million.
336-727-7376