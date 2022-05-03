 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kontoor hires new general counsel

Antwerp Office _ Wrangler

Kontoor Brands Inc. hires new general counsel

 Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Monday that it has hired Tom Doerr as general counsel and corporate secretary, effective June 6.

Doerr succeeds Laurel Krueger, who resigned from those duties on Aug. 27.

The position of general counsel and secretary is a named top-five executive management post for Kontoor. Krueger received in fiscal 2021 $323,290 in salary and total compensation of $1.09 million.

Doerr joins Kontoor from The Manitowoc Co. Inc. where he served in the same management roles since November 2017.

