Kontoor hires new general counsel

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Monday that it has hired Tom Doerr as general counsel and corporate secretary, effective June 6.
Doerr succeeds Laurel Krueger, who resigned from those duties on Aug. 27.
The position of general counsel and secretary is a named top-five executive management post for Kontoor. Krueger received in fiscal 2021 $323,290 in salary and total compensation of $1.09 million.
Doerr joins Kontoor from The Manitowoc Co. Inc. where he served in the same management roles since November 2017.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today