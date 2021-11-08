Kontoor launches Lee-Pendleton apparel collection

Kontoor Brands Inc. has launched its first collaboration involving its Lee denim brand with Pendleton Woolen Mills.

Pendleton is a family-owned lifestyle brand rooted in the Pacific Northwest.

A limited-edition collection features a “reimaging” of several original Lee styles, such as its 101 Jean, Union-Alls and Storm Rider Jacket products, with exclusively designed Pendleton patterns.

Each legacy pattern offers new colorways with fabric produced in the U.S. and the jeans crafted and sewn in Greensboro. These styles feature some of the last remaining American selvedge denim from Cone Denim’s White Oak Mill, which closed in 2017.

The collection includes men’s and women’s jeans, shirts, jackets and Union-Alls, as well as a limited-edition woolen blanket made of an exclusive Pendleton stripe design.

Prices range from $175 to $400. The collection is available at the Lee and Pendleton websites, as well as select Pendleton retailers and independent boutiques later in November. For more information, go to https://www.lee.com/pendleton.html.

