Kontoor Brands Inc. began fiscal 2023 by reporting Thursday an 18% decline in first-quarter net income to $66.3 million.

Diluted earnings were $1.16 a share, down from $1.40 a year ago. The average earnings forecast was $1.14 by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

Sales dropped 2% to $667.1 million, which represented a 3% increase in Wrangler sales to $421.3 million and a 9% drop in Lee sales to $240.6 million.

Kontoor affirmed fiscal 2023 financial guidance in which it projects low single-digit growth from $2.63 billion in fiscal 2022. "During the second half, the company continues to assume macro consumer demand conditions will be more challenged in the U.S., with the China market more fully reopening," Kontoor said.

Fiscal 2023 diluted earnings are expected to be in the range of $4.55 to $4.75, compared with $4.31 in 2022.