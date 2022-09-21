Kontoor plans combined Lee-Wrangler retail stores in Europe

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Tuesday it plans to open a Lee and Wrangler dual-branded retail store in Berlin – its first joint venue in Europe.

Kontoor said it has plans to open similar stores in ”select markets across Europe.”

Chris Waldeck, global brand president for Kontoor, said the dual-branded store concept “will create a powerful platform for our iconic denim brands to excite and engage our growing European consumer base.”

The stores will carry a dual fascia with separate windows and frontages for each brand. Throughout the store, heritage materials and imagery will be used to illustrate the brands’ distinct personalities.

In July 2021, Kontoor moved its dual-branded “hometown studio” to 603 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. That studio debuted in 2019. It is open from 11 a.m.to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.