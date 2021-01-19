Kontoor reaches licensee agreement for India market

Ace Turtle, India's leading omnichannel retail platform company, said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Kontoor Brands to become its licensee for India.

The partnership will enable Kontoor’s jeans portfolio, including Lee and Wrangler, to be sold through a digitally connected network of online retailers and branded brick and mortar stores.

Ace Turtle will launch web stores for Lee and Wrangler in mid-2021. The brands will also be marketed through online marketplaces, conversational and social commerce. Customers can discover products and place orders through WhatsApp, Chatbots, Instagram and other social channels.

Ace Turtle is embedding technology within the physical stores where these brands are sold across India.

This will include allowing customers to virtually browse and order instantly, and check stock availability in other retail stores and warehouses. It also includes allowing for online orders to be collected from the retail stores.

