Kontoor rides increased demand for jeans to $64 million in first-quarter profit

A major uptick in consumer interest in Lee and Wrangler jeans boosted Kontoor Brands Inc. to $64.5 million in first-quarter net income.
By comparison, Kontoor's sales and expenses essentially were even in the first quarter of 2020, contributing to a $2.7 million loss.
Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.
Diluted earnings were $1.09 a share. Adjusted earnings were $1.43 a share when excluding $26 million in restructuring and separation costs worth 34 cents.
The restructuring and separation expenses had been announced by Kontoor as being associated with decisions to close 38 VF Outlet stores during the fourth quarter and transitioned its India business to a new licensed model.
The average earnings forecast was $1.04 by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales jumped 29% year over year to $651.8 million. That’s compared with sales of $660.8 million in the fourth quarter, $583.2 million in the third quarter and $349.2 million in the second quarter.
Wrangler sales soared 31% to $398.8 million. By comparison, sales were at $447.7 million in the fourth quarter, $347 million in the third quarter and $251.6 million in the second quarter.
Lee sales rose by 37% to $250.1 million, compared with $204.4 million in the fourth quarter, $214 million in the third quarter and $86 million in the second quarter.
Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Baxter said that dynamic is changing after introducing Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores.
Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were down 85% to $2.8 million when factoring in the closing of the 38 VF Outlet stores.
Meanwhile, total cost of goods sold and operating expenses were up 11% to $556.6 million.
Scott Baxter, Kontoor’s chief executive and president, has said its Wrangler and Lee jeans brands continue to benefit from the pandemic-driven, work-from-home transition.
“We started 2021 with solid momentum, as our first quarter results came in above our expectations," Baxter said.
"The strong performance in the quarter was broad-based, as evidenced by improving growth across regions, channels and categories. We continue to execute the strategic playbook we’ve communicated, as structural margin gains support focused investments in demand creation, infrastructure and technologies."
"The stage is set for us to pivot to growth."
Kontoor raised its fiscal 2021 financial guidance.
Revenue went from a project of "low-double digit growth" to "low teens" over 2020 levels.
Adjusted earnings went from $3.50 to $3.60 range, to now $3.70 to $3.80 range.
The capital expenditures forecast was unchanged in the range of $40 million to $50 million, including $25 million to $30 million associated with the global enterprise resource planning system implementation.
