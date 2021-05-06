Kontoor rides increased demand for jeans to $64 million in first-quarter profit

A major uptick in consumer interest in Lee and Wrangler jeans boosted Kontoor Brands Inc. to $64.5 million in first-quarter net income.

By comparison, Kontoor's sales and expenses essentially were even in the first quarter of 2020, contributing to a $2.7 million loss.

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

Diluted earnings were $1.09 a share. Adjusted earnings were $1.43 a share when excluding $26 million in restructuring and separation costs worth 34 cents.

The restructuring and separation expenses had been announced by Kontoor as being associated with decisions to close 38 VF Outlet stores during the fourth quarter and transitioned its India business to a new licensed model.

The average earnings forecast was $1.04 by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Sales jumped 29% year over year to $651.8 million. That’s compared with sales of $660.8 million in the fourth quarter, $583.2 million in the third quarter and $349.2 million in the second quarter.