Kontoor top executive gains sharp total compensation hike for 2021

Baxter also received all other compensation totaling $251,583, which included: $117,762 in a company matching contribution to the executive deferred savings plan II; $92,102 for aircraft usage; $19,704 for financial planning services; $17,400 in a company 401(k) match; and $3,616 for the cost of an annual physical.

Kontoor said Baxter's compensation was based 63% on stock awards, 21% on incentive pay and 16% on base salary.

For the full year, Kontoor's net income was at $195.4 million, compared with $67.9 million in fiscal 2020 — which was significantly affected by the retail shutdown during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rustin Welton, chief financial officer, received a 12.1% raise in salary to $591,673, as well as $908,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $2.89 million, up 54.6%.

Thomas Waldron, global brand president for Wrangler, received an 11.2% salary hike to $539,096, as well as $826,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $2.76 million, up 49%.

Christopher Waldeck, global brand president for Lee, received a 12.1% salary hike to $539,097, as well as $826,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of 2.76 million, up 43.4%.