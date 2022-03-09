Kontoor top executive gains sharp total compensation hike for 2021

The top-five executives of Kontoor Brands Inc. received sizable salary, incentive pay and stock award increases during fiscal 2021, according to an annual regulatory filing Wednesday.
It was the second consecutive fiscal year of significant compensation hikes for the executives.
Kontoor, based in Greensboro with a major distribution center in Mocksville, completed its spinoff from VF Corp. in May 2019 focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands.
Scott Baxter, Kontoor’s president and chief executive, received total compensation of $9.98 million, up 60.4% from 2020.
He had a 17.3% jump in base salary to $1.07 million. That followed receiving 11.1% salary increases in fiscal 2019 and 2020.
He received incentive pay of $2.97 million, compared with $1.25 million in 2020 and $656,250 in 2019.
Kontoor said incentive pay is based on four criteria: core revenue; gross margin; profit before taxes; and environmental, social and governance performance.
Even at those higher levels of compensation, Baxter's main source of 2021 compensation came from receiving stock awards that were valued at $5.68 million the day they were awarded. By comparison, he received stock awards valued at $3.95 million in 2020.
Baxter also received all other compensation totaling $251,583, which included: $117,762 in a company matching contribution to the executive deferred savings plan II; $92,102 for aircraft usage; $19,704 for financial planning services; $17,400 in a company 401(k) match; and $3,616 for the cost of an annual physical.
Kontoor said Baxter's compensation was based 63% on stock awards, 21% on incentive pay and 16% on base salary.
For the full year, Kontoor's net income was at $195.4 million, compared with $67.9 million in fiscal 2020 — which was significantly affected by the retail shutdown during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rustin Welton, chief financial officer, received a 12.1% raise in salary to $591,673, as well as $908,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $2.89 million, up 54.6%.
Thomas Waldron, global brand president for Wrangler, received an 11.2% salary hike to $539,096, as well as $826,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $2.76 million, up 49%.
Christopher Waldeck, global brand president for Lee, received a 12.1% salary hike to $539,097, as well as $826,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of 2.76 million, up 43.4%.
Laurel Krueger, who resigned Aug. 27 as general counsel and secretary, received $323,290 in salary, no incentive pay and total compensation of $1.09 million.
Kontoor will hold a virtual shareholder meeting at 11 a.m. April 19. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
