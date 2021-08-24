 Skip to main content
Kontoor top-five executive Krueger resigning from company
Kontoor Brands Inc. reported in a regulatory filing Monday that one of its top-five executives, Laurel Krueger, has announced plans to resign from the manufacturer effective Friday.

The company listed that Krueger is leaving as general counsel and corporate secretary to “pursue another opportunity.”

For fiscal 2020, Kruger was listed as being paid $472,645 in salary, $315,000 in incentive pay and $1.28 million in total compensation.

