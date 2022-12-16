Koury Corp. affiliate pays $8.85 million for Greensboro apartments

A Greensboro apartment complex was bought for $8.85 million by an affiliate of Koury Corp., according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 2918 North Apartments is located at 2918 Martinsville Road and contains 40 units.
The buyer is Koury Commons II LLC.
The seller is Lawndale Associates LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
