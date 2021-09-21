Koury Corp. plans two more Triad real-estate projects

The Koury Corp., based in Greensboro, announced Tuesday two new commercial real-estate projects, including its first presence in High Point.

The company plans to add a 168,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in the 86-acre Interstate Industrial Park at the intersection of Interstate 40 and South Elm-Eugene Street. Construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter.

Koury said another two buildings, including one containing 100,000 square feet, are in the planning stages for the park.

The first phase for the High Point project will begin in October with a 94,160-square-foot speculative building at 501 Gallimore Dairy Road. The building is on the southeast corner of Gallimore Dairy and Chimney Rock roads and is expected to be completed in the second quarter.

The second phase consists of three or more buildings on the northeast corner of the same intersection with an additional 200,000-square-feet of industrial space. In all, Koury is planning to develop more than 30 acres between the two sites.

