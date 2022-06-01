Krispy Kreme again selling a dozen doughnuts for same price as a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme has resumed selling a dozen glazed doughnuts on Wednesdays for the same price as a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The cost is based on the U.S. average price of gas.

The "Beat the Pump" promotion ran on four consecutive Wednesdays in April and May.

The offer restarts June 8 and runs through Aug. 31.

According to AAA, the national average for regular unleaded was $4.67 a gallon on Wednesday, which represents a 41% discount on an original glazed dozen, typically priced at $7.99.

Krispy Kreme will alert consumers to the promotional price by posting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

The restaurant chain announced two other promotions: a free doughnut (no purchase necessary) and a $1 dozen for customers who pay full price for their first dozen Friday, which is National Doughnut Day.

Krispy Kreme also is offering a free glazed doughnut at all shops any time the "hot now" sign is lighted through Labor Day.

“We love our tradition of giving fans any doughnut they want on National Doughnut Day," said Dave Skena, the chain's chief marketing officer.

"But with inflation on gas prices and everything else showing no signs of easing, we hope to brighten everyone’s day, every day, this summer."

The "Beat the Pump" promotion limits customers to two discounted dozens at participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.

It is the latest promotion by Krispy Kreme tied into current events.

In March, the chain said it would provide a free dozen doughnuts for a 12-point victory margin in the men’s and women’s NCAA national championship basketball game.

A free glazed doughnut also was available to anyone who brought in an NCAA tournament bracket.

In the past year, Krispy Kreme also offered a dozen free doughnuts for giving blood during a recent shortage proclaimed by the American Red Cross.

Another civic promotion had Krispy Kreme providing free doughnuts to customers who showed proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. That offer ended in December 2021.

Krispy Kreme said in August that it had given away more than 2.5 million original glazed doughnuts via the initiative.

Considering an original glazed doughnut costs 99 cents in a doughnut shop, that represents some $2.5 million in giveaways.

