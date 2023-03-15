Krispy Kreme Inc. confirmed Wednesday it will not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have added up to 180 jobs.

The manufacturer said on Dec. 5 that it would produce its Branded Sweet Treats line at its Ivy Avenue production facility.

Branded Sweet Treats are pre-package doughnut products available in snack aisles in a small number of grocery stores, the company said. The product line debuted in 2020.

"While we no longer plan to expand our Winston-Salem manufacturing facility and workforce, we will maintain our existing Winston-Salem operations and our nearly 300 employees," Krispy Kreme spokeswoman Eloise Hale said.

The expansion decision had been celebrated by local civic and elected officials, as well as Krispy Kreme, as reinforcing the importance of Krispy Kreme's original hometown before moving its corporate headquarters to south Charlotte in 2018 as part of an initiative designed to raise its U.S. and global profiles.

Local civic and elected officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the Krispy Kreme decision.

The confirmation comes five days after Krispy Kreme filed a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department that it was closing its Concord plant, affecting 102 jobs, where it produces pre-packaged products.

The jobs of employees at the Concord plant at 315 Wilshire Ave. SW are expected to end by May 11. Employees have been notified of their separation date, according to the WARN notice.

Krispy Kreme said the Concord plant closing and decision not to expand in Winston-Salem comes from a decision to put its focus mostly on in-store sales.

"Our fresh daily doughnut business is strong, profitable and growing quickly," Hale said. "This is the area where we are focusing our investments and resources.

"Because of this, we chose to exit our underperforming, extended shelf-life snack aisle business." That included closing the Concord plant.

Hale said convenience stores "sell our fresh doughnuts, not the pre-packaged."

"We are now focusing our investments and resources on doughnuts that consumers buy in our shops, order through our app and website for in-shop pickup, or delivery and buy in a delivered fresh daily doughnut case at our partner grocers and other retailers."

Hale said the exiting of the Branded Sweet Treats does not affect Krispy Kreme's fiscal 2023 and 2026 growth and financial targets, as well as our guidance.

"Our fresh daily global doughnut business continues building on its long-term trajectory to 75,000 points of access," Hale said.

In October, Krispy Kreme closed its plant in Burlington, Iowa. The plant closing would affect 80 employees.

The company said at that time the production would shift to Krispy Kreme operations in Winston-Salem and Concord.

Krispy Kreme said in a statement in October that the production shift is part of “an effort to drive efficiency within our manufacturing network and position the company for growth.”

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said the pre-packaged products were "always a bit of an afterthought for the company."

"Hot, fresh doughnuts are the signature staple of both their product line and their brand, which you just can’t duplicate in any retail store environment. The business has always been a destination focus, rather than a retail shopping afterthought.

"So, I suspect that there’s very little lost brand identity in vacating the retail store channel, and what little they might lose in brand identity and sales by exiting this channel will easily be replaced by the new business they’re going to pick up from their expanding McDonald’s sales channel."

Planned expansion

Krispy Kreme had committed to paying an average annual wage of $33,150 for the new job positions that would have included machine operators, line packers, quality technicians, product mixers, forklift drivers and others.

The Winston-Salem City Council approved up to $158,456 in performance-based incentives toward the planned expansion, while the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners previously approved nearly $110,000.

None of the incentives have been paid out.

The incentives require that the company retain 37 existing jobs at the Ivy Avenue site.

The company qualified for a $60,000 state Rural Division Building Reuse grant from the N.C. Commerce Department.

“Along with companies like Reynolds, Hanes, Garner Foods, and others, Krispy Kreme’s story is an example of enterprising entrepreneurs that have gone on to build some of America’s most iconic brands from right here in Winston-Salem,” Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said in a December statement.

“As one of our city’s legacy companies, Krispy Kreme has been a cornerstone to building our strong food and beverage manufacturing industry, thus allowing for it to continue to expand here.”

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said in December that Krispy Kreme’s local roots raise “Winston-Salem’s visibility as a place to locate, and their decision to continue investing here reinforces that.”