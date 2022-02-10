Krispy Kreme board announces director transitions

The board of directors for Krispy Kreme Inc. said Thursday it has appointed Marissa Andrada to the board.
Andrada has served since 2018 as the chief diversity, inclusion and people officer for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
She also has human resources and organizational development experience with Universal Studios, Red Bull, GameStop, Starbucks, and Kate Spade & Co.
The board also announced that long-standing member Carl Lee will not stand for reelection at the company’s 2022 stockholders meeting.
Richard Craver
