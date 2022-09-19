Krispy Kreme board announces membership changes, declares 3.5-cent quarterly dividend

Krispy Kreme Inc. announced Friday three membership changes to its board of directors, while the board also declared its latest quarterly dividend.

Patricia Capel and Ozan Dokmecioglu resigned from the board on Friday after declaring their plans Thursday.

Meanwhile, the board elected Philip Telfer as an independent member, effective Friday. He will serve in an interim role through the company's 2023 annual shareholders meeting.

Also Friday, the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid Nov. 9 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 26.

Capel was listed as age 49 in Krispy Kreme's 2021 proxy filing in April. She joined the board in April 2021 as a representative of Krispy Kreme parent company JAB Holdings Co., where she is a partner.

Dokmecioglu was listed as age 50 in the proxy filing. He joined the board in September 2020. He currently serves as the chief financial officer and president international of JAB business division Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

The board said in Friday's filing that neither departure was caused, in whole or in part, by a disagreement with the company or the board.

The board transition reduces its membership to 11, six of whom are considered as independent members.

The non-independent board members are: Michael Tattersfield, the company's president and chief executive; David Bell, JAB Holding senior partner; Olivier Goudet, JAB's managing partner and chief executive; Lubomira Rochet, JAB Holding partner; and Debbie Roberts, chief operating officer of JAB affiliate Panera Bread.

The other independent board members are: Marissa Andrada, chief diversity, inclusion and people officer for Chipotle Mexican Grill; David Deno, chief executive of Bloomin' Brands Inc.; Paul Michaels, former chief executive of Mars Inc.; Debbie Roberts, chief operating officer of Panera Bread; Michelle Weese, chief corporate affairs officer of Bristol Myers Squibb; and Henry Yeagley, managing director of BDT Co. LLC.

Having a majority of board members being considered as independent meets the criteria of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605.