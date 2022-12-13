 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Krispy Kreme board declares 3.5-cent dividend

The board of directors of Krispy Kreme Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable Feb. 8 to shareholders registered as of Jan. 25.

