Krispy Kreme board declares 3.5-cent quarterly dividend

Krispy Kreme Inc.'s board of directors has declared a 3.5-cent quarterly dividend.

The board of directors of Krispy Kreme Inc. declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid Nov. 9 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 26.

