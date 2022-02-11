 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Krispy Kreme board declares 3.5-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors of Krispy Kreme Inc. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of $3.5 cents per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable May 11 to shareholders registered as of April 27.

