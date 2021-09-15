Krispy Kreme board declares 3.5-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors of Krispy Kreme Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share for its common stock.
The dividend is payable Nov. 10 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 27.
It is the first quarterly dividend for Krispy Kreme since the company returned to publicly-traded status on July 1.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today