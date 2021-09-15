 Skip to main content
Krispy Kreme board declares 3.5-cent quarterly dividend
Krispy Kreme board declares 3.5-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors of Krispy Kreme Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share for its common stock.

The dividend is payable Nov. 10 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 27.

It is the first quarterly dividend for Krispy Kreme since the company returned to publicly-traded status on July 1.

