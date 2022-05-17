 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Krispy Kreme board declares 3.5-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors of Krispy Kreme Inc. declared Monday a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid Aug. 10 to shareholders registered as of July 27.

