Krispy Kreme creates global president position amid management changes

Krispy Kreme Inc. is making two executive-management changes, including creating the position of global president, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday,

Josh Charlesworth has been promoted to global president, effective June 3, while retaining his duties as chief operating officer, but relinquishing his duties as chief financial officer upon the hiring of his successor.

Meanwhile, Andrew Skehan will step down on Aug. 1 as president of the company's North America division to take a chief executive role in another company. Skehan has served in that role since November 2017.

Krispy Kreme has hired a search firm to fill the position of chief financial officer.

As global president, Charlesworth will have responsibility for all of Krispy Kreme’s core equity markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, as well as its information technology and supply-chain divisions.

Charlesworth has served as chief financial officer since April 2017 and chief operating officer since May 2019.

“Throughout his five years here, Josh has proven to be essential to our success as a company, and I look forward to working with him on leading our core equity markets," Mike Tattersfield, the company's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Charlesworth was paid $7.77 million in total compensation in fiscal 2021, which consisted of: $800,000 in base salary; $960,000 in incentive pay; stock awards and stock options valued at $4.54 million on the date they were awarded; and $1.47 million in all other compensation, which came primarily from $1.43 million "for the settlement of initial public offering in cash."

Skehan was paid $4.68 million in total compensation in fiscal 2021, which consisted of: $650,000 in base salary; stock awards and stock options valued at $3.53 million on the date they were awarded; and $1.47 million in all other compensation, which came primarily from $1.43 million "for the settlement of initial public offering in cash."

Krispy Kreme said Skehan's current responsibilities "will be assumed by several members of the company’s leadership team who have deep experience in and knowledge of the business operations."

