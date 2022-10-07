Krispy Kreme ending manufacturing partnership in Iowa

Black Hawk Food Services, a manufacturer and packer of Krispy Kreme Inc. products, said Friday it will close its plant in Burlington, Iowa, on Oct. 28, according to TheHawkEye.com.

The plant closing would affect 80 employees.

The media outlet reported that production would be shifted to Krispy Kreme operations in Winston-Salem and Concord.

Krispy Kreme said in a statement that the production shift is part of “an effort to drive efficiency within our manufacturing network and position the company for growth.”

"As part of this transition, we are ending our co-manufacturing relationship with Blackhawk Service Corp.”

Black Hawk Food Services said in a statement that Krispy Kreme said that the increasing cost of transportation and inflation in general are the primary causes of the decision.