Krispy Kreme enters Egypt, expanding to 31st country

Krispy Kreme Inc. said Monday it has opened its first doughnut shop in Cairo, Egypt, making it the 31st country in the doughnut chain's global network.

The shop is being run by franchise partner Americana Group, which has been a franchisee since 2007. It also operates as a production hub to distribute and deliver fresh doughnuts daily to customers via multiple points of access.

Americana operates more than 200 Krispy Kreme shops in five countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Krispy Kreme reported Aug. 18 that U.S. and Canada sales jumped 25.3% to $230.9 million, while international sales more than doubled to $89.2 million.

It was the first quarterly financial report for Krispy Kreme since returning to publicly traded status on July 1.

