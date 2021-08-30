 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Krispy Kreme enters Egypt, expanding to 31st country
0 Comments
top story

Krispy Kreme enters Egypt, expanding to 31st country

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Krispy Kreme Inc. said Monday it has opened its first doughnut shop in Cairo, Egypt, making it the 31st country in the doughnut chain's global network.

The shop is being run by franchise partner Americana Group, which has been a franchisee since 2007. It also operates as a production hub to distribute and deliver fresh doughnuts daily to customers via multiple points of access.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Americana operates more than 200 Krispy Kreme shops in five countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Krispy Kreme reported Aug. 18 that U.S. and Canada sales jumped 25.3% to $230.9 million, while international sales more than doubled to $89.2 million.

It was the first quarterly financial report for Krispy Kreme since returning to publicly traded status on July 1.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Peloton DOJ investigation over customer injuries

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News