Krispy Kreme enters logistical distribution agreement

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. said in a regulatory filing Monday that it has entered into an exclusive national logistical distribution agreement with BakeMark USA LLC.

BakeMark has been granted exclusive rights to distribute ingredients, packaging and supplies to nearly all of Krispy Kreme's company-owned and franchise shops in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada.

Exclusivity is granted on a regional basis once BakeMark commences distribution to company-owned and franchise shops in that region, with all regions expected to be served by BakeMark on or before March 15, 2023.

The initial term ends on Dec. 31, 2028, and renews automatically on an annual basis unless either Krispy Kreme or BakeMark elect not to continue the arrangement.

