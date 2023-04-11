Krispy Kreme Inc. said it has reached a franchise agreement with Glazed Holding Company SA, a Geneva, Switzerland-based franchise operator.

The plan is to open the first shop in Lausanne in the second quarter. There are plans to open shops in Romandie.

In February, Krispy Kreme said its long-term goal is at least 75,000 global points of access, which would represent 15,000 in the U.S., 30,000 in its current global territory and an expected 30,000 within “20 signed or planned” country entrances.

Priority new markets in 2023 were listed as Chile and France, while Costa Rica, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Switzerland and some Caribbean countries are considered as secondary markets.

Krispy Kreme identified potential new global market entries beginning in 2024 that includes Brazil, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain as primary markets.

Listed as potential secondary markets were Bahamas, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Sweden and unidentified countries in Eastern Europe.