Krispy Kreme Inc. has experienced a sizable share-price bump this week after a Truist Securities analyst expressed a bullish 12-month outlook for the company.

The share price climbed as much as 9.7%, or from $14.43 to $15.83, after analyst Bill Chappell wrote Wednesday he was raising his rating from "hold " to "buy" and his 12-month target from $15 to $20.

For context, the current 12-month share price range is $10.21 to $16.06.

Krispy Kreme is undergoing some major operational changes, such as expanding its partnership with McDonald's in Kentucky and abandoning production of its Branded Sweet Treats pre-packaged goods.

As a result, Krispy Kreme confirmed March 15 it will not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have added up to 180 jobs.

Chappell said he based his rating upgrade on three key points.

"We believe Krispy Kreme is one of the few packaged-goods companies that will post meaningful volume growth in 2023 as the company continues to fine tune its hub and spoke/delivered fresh daily model," Chappell said in his note to investors.

"Most companies will face decelerating or declining growth as they lap large price increases taken in 2022."

The second point is that with 30% of 2023 sales coming from international markets, primarily in the European Union, "we expect the stock to be viewed as a prime (dollar vs. euro currency exchange) beneficiary in the second half," Chappell said.

McDonald's connection

Perhaps most importantly, Chappell said Wall Street "is still underestimating the impact of the recently expanded McDonald’s in-store test."

On Feb. 27, Krispy Kreme Inc. said Monday it is expanding its menu collaboration with McDonald’s in Kentucky — going from nine to 160 restaurants — and into a second major market in Lexington.

McDonald’s in October began carrying three Krispy Kreme doughnut varieties — original glazed, chocolate iced with rainbow sprinkles and raspberry-filled.

The doughnuts are being delivered fresh daily from one of Krispy Kreme’s three restaurant locations in the Louisville market. They are being sold individually or in a six-pack of either original glazed or mixed flavors.

The expansion was launched Tuesday with one adjustment to the options, replacing raspberry filled with chocolate iced filled.

Even with the significant expansion in Kentucky, the restaurants say the partnership remains in test phase.

"Beyond the margin and sales accretive direct benefit, we believe further expansion will provide a halo effect for the brand to potentially accelerate U.S. growth in 2024," Chappell said.

"The most important driver of the story is expanding points of distribution for fresh doughnut" beyond the current 6,100.

"We would also not be surprised to see McDonald's expand the program at least regionally over the coming months."

Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme’s chief executive, told analysts during the company’s Feb. 15 fourth-quarter earnings conference call that “what we’ve learned in the test is that we can actually manage the operations rigor, the logistics rigor of how do you manage a quick-service restaurant customer from the time demand, the quality demand and the execution and how it works seamlessly with our delivered fresh daily route system.”

Chappell said the delivered fresh daily strategy is pivotal to the collaboration.

"Consumers love the Krispy Kreme brand," Chappell said.

"However, we believe most consumers' perception of the product is still tainted by the days old, sometimes stale, product that was sold in grocery stores for a decade before new management arrived.

"The power of expanded distribution points is the ability to increase the availability of freshly made doughnuts, created that day."

Although Chappell did not comment specifically on the ending of the Branded Sweet Treats products, he said that "because they are not made fresh daily ... it hurt the perception of the brand."

"Krispy Kreme likes to say they 'are the dozens business,' meaning they focus on selling cases of doughnuts for home, work, special occasions etc.

"We believe the expansion of the McDonald's program can accelerate trial of the fresh doughnut offering, improve the perception of products, and drive future sales of dozens ... more in 2024."

Potential upside

Partnering with McDonald’s offers Krispy Kreme a new “go-to-market strategy that seems to offer strong upside potential,” said Roger Beahm, a marketing professor at Wake Forest University School of Business.

McDonald’s will be the first quick-service restaurant to feature Krispy Kreme doughnuts on its menu.

Bank of America Corp. analysts said the partnership could generate $350 million in annual sales, with Krispy Kreme likely getting 75% and McDonald’s 25%.

Doughnuts would need to account for about 1% of McDonald’s sales, or 4% of breakfast sales, to be considered a success, they said.

“This creates much greater access to the market virtually overnight,” Beahm said. “Consumers won’t need to go so far out of their way to reach a Krispy Kreme sales outlet.

“While the added convenience could cannibalize some of the Krispy Kreme factory store business, it will likely be more than offset by the incremental gains from the sale of products through McDonald’s restaurants.”

Bank of America analysts also said that Krispy Kreme could be the bigger benefactor.

“While a successful run of the test, and subsequent broader rollout, could boost McDonald’s sales, the impact would be more material for Krispy Kreme,” according to the analysts’ note to investors.