Krispy Kreme getting new chief financial officer

Krispy Kreme Inc. announced Thursday a change to its executive-management team with Josh Charlesworth stepping down as chief financial officer after 4½ years in January.

The company said Jeremiah Ashukian will become chief financial officer on Jan. 9.

Charlesworth will remain as global company president and chief operating officer.

Ashukian, 43, has 20 years of global executive finance experience from Mars Inc., most recently as chief financial officer of Mars Wrigley North America.

Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme's president and chief executive, said in a statement that Ashukian's "strong financial background and deep global experience in the consumer sector will help drive our strategic plans and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Charlesworth was paid $800,000 in base salary in fiscal year 2021, as well as $960,000 in incentive pay, stock and stock option award valued at $4.53 million on the date they were awarded, and total compensation of $7.7 million.

Krispy Kreme said in a regulatory filing that Ashukian would start with an annual base salary of $650,000 and be eligible for $500,000 in incentive pay in fiscal 2023, as well as a bonus worth up to 80% of his base salary.

Ashukian will also receive one-time compensation consisting of: relocation assistance; a $675,000 sign-on bonus; and an award of restricted stock units at a market value of $1.5 million that upon vesting will settle in common stock; and a grant of non-qualified stock options at a market value of $2 million that will vest in full on the third anniversary of the grant date.

Krispy Kreme also said its board of directors approved Thursday a new total compensation and ownership structure for fiscal year 2023 and beyond for named executive officers.

The purpose is for named executives to have a significant stock stake in the company.

Each qualified executive will have a specified level of targeted stock ownership at which new hires or newly promoted officers "will be encouraged to comply within five years."