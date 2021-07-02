Krispy Kreme gives back some share-price gains from IPO

The second day of trading for Krispy Kreme Inc. on Friday brought a reminder of the volatility typical for new public stocks.
After debuting Thursday with a 23.5% surge in its share price to $21, the stock nearly lost half of that gain Friday in closing at $19.12, down $1.88, or 8.9%.
The share price dropped as low as $18.32 during trading Friday.
There appeared to be a significant level of day-trading influence in Thursday's trading volume of 40.64 million shares, given that Friday's volume was at 8.43 million.
"The short-term traders, I suspect, saw no opportunity for a quick gain and jumped ship," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.
"The large funds that bought in will hold for a much longer time."
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said that "many day traders look for this first-day trading bounce to buy shares as close to initial issue as possible, and then flip them after the first-day price gain is fully reflected in the price."
Plath also cited the surprising move by the underwriters Wednesday to drop the opening share price from a projected $21 to $24 a share to $17.
"This is a really big last-minute pricing adjustment for an IPO, and it introduces the notion in an already uncertain market that maybe the underwriters know something that the public market doesn’t yet know," Plath said.
"Some volatility in Krispy Kreme's trading price in its first few days on the market is quite easily explained, and just what informed investors will expect here," Plath said.
"From the trading history of the stock that we’ve seen so far, it looks like the equilibrium market price will settle out between $20 and $21 once the dust settles here."
Touting changes
Krispy Kreme still lists its global headquarters as based on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, though its executive management team has been based at 2116 Hawkins St. in south Charlotte since late 2018.
The Charlotte address is listed in the two registration filings and has been cited in multiple media reports since the IPO plans surfaced in June.
Krispy Kreme plans to pay a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share, beginning sometime in October.
Krispy Kreme chief executive Mike Tattersfield appeared Thursday on cable business channel CNBC's Squawk Box where he touted the financial changes made while the company was private.
The company has 8,275 doughnut and Insomnia shops in 30 countries, up from 5,720 in 2016. About one-third of its 2020 sales came outside the U.S. and Canada.
"The transformation that this company has made in the last five years has been incredible," Tattersfield said.
"We worked on our brand ... on the culture, and we actually changed the business model. We created an Omni channel approach, re-leverage these amazing doughnut shops ... and really get fresh doughnuts to where the customers are."
The offering
Krispy Kreme is offering 29.41 million shares of its common stock in an IPO projected to close Tuesday. At $17, the IPO was projected to raise $500 million.
By comparison, on June 25 Krispy Kreme expected to raise between $560 million (at $21 a share) and $640 million (at $24 a share) at the initial 26.67 million shares threshold.
The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.41 million shares.
The IPO has a who’s-who of financial institutions participating, with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Band of America Securities and Citigroup serving as lead managers. Also participating are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities.
When asked about settling on a $17 IPO share price, Tattersfield cited that JAB Holdings bought Krispy Kreme at $1.35 billion.
"The value today is 2½ times," Tattersfield said.
"When we talk to investors, and they saw we doubled the revenue during this timeframe, they really loved the traction that we're doing, and the journey ahead both in the United States as well as global."
However, some analysts warned that a 2½ valuation may be unrealistic.
Krispy Kreme's prospectus to investors provided a look at its financial performance since being taken private in 2016.
It had a record $1.12 billion in sales in 2020, nearly doubled from $557 million in 2016. The iconic glazed doughnut represented 64% of its fiscal 2020 doughnut sales.
It reported a $60.9 million loss in 2020, along with $47.9 million in adjusted net income and $152.8 million in adjusted EBITDA.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme reported $321.8 million in revenue, up 23.2%, and a loss of $3.06 million compared with a loss of $11.5 million a year ago.
It had adjusted net income of $18.8 million, which include taking out $3.5 million in consulting and advisory fees in preparation for the IPO.
Reddit concerns
Even with a marquee food brand and the still 76% ownership stake of JAB Holdings, Gray said he expects that Krispy Kreme "will struggle for direction for the foreseeable future, barring any unforeseen events, like a large fund selling out or the company ending up on Reddit's radar."
The Reddit website provides a social media outlet for what it calls "investing and trading for all" that competes with retail brokerages.
There was at least one Reddit posting Thursday on Krispy Kreme that cited concerns about management overstating projected organic growth potential, and that it is overvalued with a $3 billion market capitalization.
In some instances, most notably GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment, struggling publicly traded corporations have benefited at times from Reddit-linked investors buying stock to drive up their share price. Those companies' share price have soared more than 2,000% at times this year.
The Reddit investors typically go against large, institutional investors that have shorted shares of those companies, or bet that shares in those companies will fall, according to Investopedia.
"If it gets the Reddit spike, then I fully expect hedge funds to step in and start shorting the stock," Gray said. "If this happens, there will be no way to accurately forecast performance.
"Buying and selling on sentiment alone, disregarding any fundamentals.
"Fortunes won and lost in a day’s trading."
