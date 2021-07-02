Krispy Kreme gives back some share-price gains from IPO

"Some volatility in Krispy Kreme's trading price in its first few days on the market is quite easily explained, and just what informed investors will expect here," Plath said.

"From the trading history of the stock that we’ve seen so far, it looks like the equilibrium market price will settle out between $20 and $21 once the dust settles here."

Touting changes

Krispy Kreme still lists its global headquarters as based on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, though its executive management team has been based at 2116 Hawkins St. in south Charlotte since late 2018.

The Charlotte address is listed in the two registration filings and has been cited in multiple media reports since the IPO plans surfaced in June.

Krispy Kreme plans to pay a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share, beginning sometime in October.

Krispy Kreme chief executive Mike Tattersfield appeared Thursday on cable business channel CNBC's Squawk Box where he touted the financial changes made while the company was private.

The company has 8,275 doughnut and Insomnia shops in 30 countries, up from 5,720 in 2016. About one-third of its 2020 sales came outside the U.S. and Canada.