Krispy Kreme IPO set for Thursday, media reports say

Background

Krispy Kreme debuted in April 2000 at $21 a share with its first IPO.

The share price hit an all-time high of $108.50 in November 2000 before being split twice in 2001.

The company’s stock was last traded in July 2016, ending a rollercoaster-like 16-year run on the New York Stock Exchange in which the share price plummeted as low as $1.18 in February 2009 amid an accounting controversy.

When Krispy Kreme was sold to privately-held JAB Holdings in 2016, it received $21 a share.

Krispy Kreme disclosed that affiliates of its parent company, JAB Holdings, will own between 75.7% and 77.6% of the common shares following a successful IPO.

The company said it has three main goals with potential proceeds: to repay some corporate debt; to repurchase shares of common stock from some corporate executives; and to make payments in respect of tax withholdings relating to certain restricted stock units that will vest or for which vesting will be accelerated in connection with the IPO.

Krispy Kreme said following a successful IPO, it plans to pay a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share beginning sometime in October following the ending of the third quarter on Oct. 3.