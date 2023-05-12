Krispy Kreme Inc.'s ambitious quest to reach 75,000 global points of access — up from 12,410 now — could involve expanded fresh doughnut distribution partnerships with national retailers such as Target and Walmart.

The company disclosed additional global points of access plans during Thursday's first-quarter conference call with analysts.

Krispy Kreme defines global points of access as "all locations at which fresh doughnuts or cookies can be purchased, such as hot light theater shops, fresh shops, carts and food trucks, delivery fresh daily doors and cookie shops."

As of April 2, the breakdowns are: hot light theater shops (377, including 228 in U.S.); fresh shops (1,350, 67 in U.S.); carts and food trucks (44, none in U.S.); delivery fresh daily doors (10,390, 6,061 in U.S.); and Insomnia Cookies shops (239, all in U.S).

The delivered fresh daily is a hub-and-spoke model where fresh doughnuts are made in one of 137 U.S. production sites and delivered to retail outlets.

Josh Charlesworth, the company's global president and chief operating officer, provided most of the guidance to analysts.

"In the U.S., upgrades to our web and app, as well as continued expansion of our delivery zones, helped us to generate over 22% of retail sales via e-commerce in the first quarter," Charlesworth said.

The company added more than 350 DFD venues, "both at well-established customers, like Walmart and Publix, but also with emerging newer customers, like Target and Albertsons," Charlesworth said.

The Target test markets are focused primarily in metro markets, such as Chicago and Dallas.

"What's really interesting is Target has been great to talk to, and they've been asking us about how we can present the brand in different ways," Charlesworth said.

"We talk to them a lot about our covenant merchandising units, these premium units that offer both loose and prepackaged doughnuts alongside each other."

Target, Charlesworth said, is "looking for ways to show why Krispy Kreme is a premium differentiated offering, and it's obviously something that has real promise."

In addition to new venues, Krispy Kreme is adding larger DFD display cabinets, which Charlesworth said can add up to 70% sales to a door. The company said 63 premium cabinets went into grocery stores in the first quarter, including Kroger's Ralphs division and a test with Target with more expected in the coming months.

"We're also making improvements to the doughnut shop experience itself, including the addition of new equipment in our drive-thrus, which represent around 60% of retail sales in the U.S., as well as the introduction of digital kiosks in our lobbies at select locations across the U.S," Charlesworth said.

"Our long-term global point of access goal of 75,000 includes the opportunity to take DFD to new partners and new sales channels."

Charlesworth said there's also delivered fresh daily outlets in Walgreens in the U.S., in clubs through Costco in the U.K., Canada, and Australia; and in QSR through an expanded test at over 160 McDonald's restaurants in Kentucky that began in late March.

"We're closely monitoring all of these new channels for quality, product freshness, service, and of course, performance," Charlesworth said.

McDonald's update

Krispy Kreme provided limited updates on the McDonald's restaurant pilot program, citing it's only been active for about six weeks in both Lexington and Louisville, Ky.

Participating McDonald’s carry three Krispy Kreme doughnut varieties — original glazed, chocolate iced with rainbow sprinkles and chocolate-iced filled.

"We are happy with our team's ability to service these additional restaurant locations from three of our existing local production hubs, and we have not seen any adverse impact on existing sales at our doughnut shops or other DFD doors in Kentucky," Charlesworth said.

"We're only six weeks in, though, so it's too early to sort of share too many specific results around it, very specifically about our experience with the McDonald's restaurants."

"We have no plans yet to expand beyond Kentucky or anything like that. We expect to be doing this test with them for months, and I'm sure that they'll be evaluating all sorts of parameters important for them."

Charlesworth summed up the delivery fresh daily portion of the presentation by saying the goal remains "providing those amazing doughnuts to folks off-premise in all these more convenient locations."

"They're not going to the Target, the Walmart, and McDonald's necessarily for a doughnut. They're going for something else.

"While they're there, they go, "Wow, it's available here. I'll pick it up."

"We're still relatively infrequent, three times a year even in DFD. So I think that the way we're thinking about it is let's just make it more convenient."