Krispy Kreme, McDonald's menu partnership may grow into symbiotic national relationship

The deal to put Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts on a McDonald’s menu could go beyond a test market to a symbiotic national relationship, according to a Wake Forest marketing professor.

Partnering with McDonald’s offers Krispy Kreme a new “go-to-market strategy that seems to offer strong upside potential,” said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University School of Business.

The companies said the test market begins Wednesday at nine McDonald’s locations in Louisville, Ky., in what McDonald’s describes as “a small operations test.”

Three doughnut varieties — original glazed, chocolate iced with rainbow sprinkles and raspberry-filled —will be delivered fresh daily from one of Krispy Kreme’s three restaurant locations in the Louisville market.

The companies said the doughnuts will be available all day, in-restaurant and drive-thru only, while supplies last. They will be sold individually or in a six-pack of either original glazed or mixed flavors.

“We constantly look for new ways to increase access to fresh doughnuts through our delivered fresh daily network — a key element of our omni-channel strategy to attain 50,000 points of access globally,” Krispy Kreme said in its news release.

McDonald’s will be the first quick-service restaurant to feature Krispy Kreme doughnuts on its menu. Krispy Kreme said the test market is its first partnership with McDonald’s in the U.S.

However, there already has been some wishful global thinking about how to put the glazed doughnuts to additional use — not unlike some food treats at the Carolina Classic Fair.

One website — King of Cheat Meals.com — has urged the restaurants to create a McDonald’s + Krispy Kreme New Zealand doughnut burger, but nicknamed it the McKrispy burger.

The recommendation is for double meat patties, double cheese and crispy bacon between two original glazed doughnuts. There was even a Change.org petition to bring the McKrispy to Australian markets at the time.

However, McDonald’s said there has been no McKrispy created to date.

The right flavors

Beahm said the three flavors represent “some of Krispy Kreme’s best-selling products.”

“Assuming the ‘80-20 rule’ is even closely approximated (where 80% of their doughnut sales may be done by 20% of their offerings), then it’s a great way to generate incremental volume in a very efficient manner.”

Beahm said the biggest positive factor for Krispy Kreme is the significantly greater number of McDonald’s restaurants than Krispy Kreme factory stores where the doughnuts are made and sold to consumers, as well as the potential for trial by new customers.

In the Louisville market, there are 30 McDonald’s locations, compared with three for Krispy Kreme.

“This creates much greater access to the market virtually overnight,” Beahm said. “Consumers won’t need to go so far out of their way to reach a Krispy Kreme sales outlet.

“While the added convenience could cannibalize some of the Krispy Kreme factory store business, it will likely be more than offset by the incremental gains from the sale of products through McDonald’s restaurants.”

Beahm said that “being able to get customers to buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts on occasions when they might not otherwise make a special trip to a Krispy Kreme store translates directly to greater on-going consumption.”

“The fact that McDonald’s is promoting Krispy Kreme’s availability in their own restaurants is valuable in helping Krispy Kreme build top-of-mind awareness, as well as a strong brand association.”

What McDonald’s gains

McDonald’s said it is “always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions.”

“This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items, like Krispy Kreme, could impact operations in our restaurants.”

Beahm said McDonald’s willingness to sell a nationally non-beverage branded product “is clearly a unique strategic move for the fast-food restaurant chain as well.”

“McDonald’s would certainly like to see this as a potential traffic-builder for them.

“Testing the idea that people will stop at McDonald’s for individual or a six-pack of Krispy Kremes — either as a primary purchase or as a supplement to their regular order — is clearly something McDonald’s will be measuring.

“The fact that McDonald’s is promoting Krispy Kreme’s availability in their own restaurants is valuable in helping Krispy Kreme build top-of-mind awareness, as well as a strong brand association. This can be especially valuable when people are looking for a snack option, and Krispy Kreme may not have previously been one of those they would have considered.”

Beahm also said McDonald’s will be testing Krispy Kreme’s supply-chain operations “to keep their doughnuts in-stock in the restaurants throughout the day.”

“You have to remember this is still just a test. It may take revisions to the product offerings, as well as the way the availability is promoted, before the strategy is fully vetted by both companies.

“In the meantime, when it comes to pairing coffee with those Krispy Kreme doughnut purchases, it’s probably unlikely you’ll be seeing McDonald’s test a replacement of their McCafe brand with Krispy Kreme any time in the foreseeable future.”

Other reactions

Anders Bylund, a contributing analyst with The Motley Food, said McDonald’s may be testing Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts “as a new idea to overcome the sluggish sales and falling profits of recent quarters.”

“The company has occasionally offered its own doughnut-style pastries in the past, though. Glazed pull-apart donuts have made the rounds more than once, and I grew up with access to chocolate-glazed McDonuts (yes, that’s the actual product name) at Swedish restaurants in the 1990s.”

Bylund said that he “imagines that the launch will bring long lines to participating McDonald’s locations at first.”

“But, the menu expansion will be successful only if that increased traffic hangs around for a long time. The only way to really know how sticky this boost might be among fickle consumer tastes is to run the trial.”

Bylund said the key for both restaurant chains is “all in the delivery.”

“I’m intrigued by the details of this market experiment, which seems to strike an effective balance between the needs of each partner,” Bylund said.

“This limited scope gives McDonald’s a natural control group of doughnut-less locations serving roughly the same target market. It’s a win for the scientific method.”

Even though Krispy Kreme has just three Louisville locations, its brand likely is known in the market from distributing its delicacies to grocery and convenience stores.

“Nine more delivery points to McDonald’s locations won’t stress this battle-tested system, but it’s a different story if this experiment uncovers a profitable partnership opportunity,” Bylund said.

“A nationwide rollout could add 13,000 delivery-fresh-daily doors overnight, more than tripling Krispy Kreme’s market reach in a hurry.

“Hooking up with a much larger distribution partner like McDonald’s on a massive scale would be a real stress test, and also a big win for Krispy Kreme.”

Aaron Bry, an analyst with Benzinga, said adding Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the McDonald’s menu seems counter to McDonald’s on- and off-again strategy at healthier fast food options.

“What the McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme partnership does not help with is making McDonald’s menu healthier,” Bry said.

“Look, no one is going to mistake a McDonald’s for a Whole Foods, but the fast-food chain has taken measures to make its menu healthier throughout the past 20 years, including eliminating super-size portions and expanding fruit and vegetable choices.

“The Krispy Kreme doughnuts will certainly not add to McDonald’s nutritious offerings.”