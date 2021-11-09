Krispy Kreme moves closer to quarterly profit in second run as publicly traded company

An 18.1% boost in revenue moved Krispy Kreme Inc. closer to its first quarterly profit in its second run as a publicly traded company.
The Charlotte-based doughnut manufacturer reported after the stock market closed Tuesday a $5.66 million loss for the third quarter.
That represents an improvement from a $15 million loss in the second quarter and $14.8 million loss a year ago.
Krispy returned to publicly traded status on July 1 after being bought for $1.35 billion by JAB Holdings and taken private in 2016.
The company had an earnings loss of 4 cents, compared with a loss of 13 cents in the second quarter and a loss of 12 cents a year ago.
However, the company had adjusted net income of $12.6 million when excluding several one-time expenses, such as $7.5 million in what it called "amortization of acquisition-related intangibles." There also was $6.3 million in share-based compensation, $4 million in initial public offering expenses and $1.3 million in acquisition and integration expenses.
Adjusted earnings were 8 cents a share.
The average earnings projection was 4 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time charges and gains in their forecasts.
The company reported $342.8 million in third-quarter revenue, compared with $349.2 million in the second and $290.2 million a year ago.
U.S. and Canada sales jumped 11.1% year over year to $225.8 million, while international sales grew by 37.4% to $87.6 million. The category titled market development rose 23.1% to $29.7 million.
"Our third-quarter results demonstrate the benefits of our omni-channel and global expansion strategy, which allow us to meet consumer demand with premium, fresh doughnuts, in a capital-efficient manner," Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme’s chief executive, said in a statement.
Krispy Kreme reaffirmed its first fiscal 2021 earnings guidance of revenue between $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion, and adjusted net income of $62 million to $68 million.
The day before the July 1 IPO, underwriters surprisingly lowered the share price from a projected $21 to $24 a share to $17.
After reaching an opening day high of $21.69, the share price dropped below the $17 IPO share price on July 19.
It has traded in the $12.63 to $16 range since early August. On Tuesday, the share price dropped 57 cents, or by 4.2%, to $12.98.
In aftermarket trading, which tends to be a precursor of early trading the next day, the share price was up 6.7% to $13.85.
Points of access
During the first half of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme said it has shifted from a legacy wholesale business to what it calls “delivered fresh daily” outlets that include grocery, big-box retail and convenience stores.
The company said it had 9,575 U.S. and international “points of access” as of July 4, compared with 8,275 in the first quarter and 5,635 a year ago.
The delivered fresh daily outlets represent 5,220 of its U.S. and Canadian points of access as of Sept. 30, along with 238 hot-now doughnut shops, 206 Insomnia cookie shops and 57 “fresh” shops that receive product transferred from the hot-now shops in a hub-and-spoke business model.
Internationally, the mix is 2,415 delivered fresh daily outlets, 30 hot-now shops and 352 fresh shops.
On Monday, Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell lowered his 52-week share-price target for Krispy Kreme from $21 to $15.
Chappell projected that the national labor shortage stymieing the leisure and hospitality sector would have a significant impact of Krispy Kreme Inc.’s expansion.
“Acute labor shortages and wage inflation currently occurring in the U.S. will slow the company’s expansion of the company’s hub-and-spoke model and slow top-line growth over the next few quarters,” Chappell said.
“We note that Krispy Kreme currently had 1,800 job openings, as compared to 21,000 existing global employees, according to Glassdoor.
“We believe slowing growth will, in turn, keep the stock’s valuation in check, if not compress it further,” Chappell said.
Tattersfield said Tuesday that the company is "seeing positive momentum continue into the seasonally strong fourth quarter, as consumers sought out our sweet treats throughout October for Halloween and are expected to do so through the holidays."
"In addition, our pricing power means that we are able to quickly adapt to this inflationary environment, with the full impact of the pricing action we have already taken still to come in the fourth quarter.”
