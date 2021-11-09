Krispy Kreme moves closer to quarterly profit in second run as publicly traded company

An 18.1% boost in revenue moved Krispy Kreme Inc. closer to its first quarterly profit in its second run as a publicly traded company.

The Charlotte-based doughnut manufacturer reported after the stock market closed Tuesday a $5.66 million loss for the third quarter.

That represents an improvement from a $15 million loss in the second quarter and $14.8 million loss a year ago.

Krispy returned to publicly traded status on July 1 after being bought for $1.35 billion by JAB Holdings and taken private in 2016.

The company had an earnings loss of 4 cents, compared with a loss of 13 cents in the second quarter and a loss of 12 cents a year ago.

However, the company had adjusted net income of $12.6 million when excluding several one-time expenses, such as $7.5 million in what it called "amortization of acquisition-related intangibles." There also was $6.3 million in share-based compensation, $4 million in initial public offering expenses and $1.3 million in acquisition and integration expenses.

Adjusted earnings were 8 cents a share.