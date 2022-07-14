Krispy Kreme names new UK market president

Krispy Kreme UK said Thursday it has appointed Jamie Dunning as president and managing director for the United Kingdom and Ireland markets.

Dunning is a former managing director and president at Mars Retail Group and a sales director at Cadbury Schweppes.

Dunning takes over Richard Cheshire, who recently stepped down after nearly 20 years of working in leadership roles at the company.

Having entered the UK market in 2003, Krispy Kreme operates 133 shops in the UK and Ireland. It also has a presence in more than 1,500 other points of access thanks to partnerships with the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons.