Krispy Kreme opens second act as publicly traded company with hot now share price

Krispy Kreme Inc. debuted Thursday with a similar investor response to its second initial public offering as its first more than 21 years ago.

Underwriters of the second IPO surprisingly lowered the share price Wednesday from a projected $21 to $24 a share to $17. The stock symbol on Nasdaq is “DNUT.”

After dropping initially Thursday to $15.50, the share price jumped as high as $21.69 before finishing up 23.5% to $21 on volume of 40.64 million shares.

By comparison, Krispy Kreme’s first IPO, which launched on April 5, 2000, was projected by stock analysts at an $18 to $20 share price.

The share price, instead, opened at $21, quickly surged to $32 and ended its first day at $37, up 77%.

In both instances, it appears underwriters and analysts underestimated — at least on opening IPO day — the overall appeal of owning a piece of Krispy Kreme beyond its iconic doughnuts.

"Initially, it seems the Street was not as excited about the offering as the underwriters thought it would be given the significantly reduced offering price," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker. "This certainly had an effect on early trading ... resulting in early heavy selling.