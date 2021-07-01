Krispy Kreme opens second act as publicly traded company with hot now share price

Krispy Kreme Inc. debuted Thursday with a similar investor response to its second initial public offering as its first more than 21 years ago.
Underwriters of the second IPO surprisingly lowered the share price Wednesday from a projected $21 to $24 a share to $17. The stock symbol on Nasdaq is “DNUT.”
After dropping initially Thursday to $15.50, the share price jumped as high as $21.69 before finishing up 23.5% to $21 on volume of 40.64 million shares.
By comparison, Krispy Kreme’s first IPO, which launched on April 5, 2000, was projected by stock analysts at an $18 to $20 share price.
The share price, instead, opened at $21, quickly surged to $32 and ended its first day at $37, up 77%.
In both instances, it appears underwriters and analysts underestimated — at least on opening IPO day — the overall appeal of owning a piece of Krispy Kreme beyond its iconic doughnuts.
"Initially, it seems the Street was not as excited about the offering as the underwriters thought it would be given the significantly reduced offering price," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker. "This certainly had an effect on early trading ... resulting in early heavy selling.
"The bounce by the end of the day may have been buyers seeing potential value, followed by retail investors thinking there may be a further spike."
Krispy Kreme is offering 29.41 million shares of its common stock in an IPO projected to close Tuesday. At $17, the IPO was projected to raise $500 million.
By comparison, on June 25 Krispy Kreme expected to raise between $560 million (at $21 a share) and $640 million (at $24 a share) at the initial 26.67 million shares threshold.
The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.41 million shares.
The IPO has a who’s-who of financial institutions participating, with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Band of America Securities and Citigroup serving as lead managers. Also participating are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities.
"Though the stock closed the day at what was the low end of the original pricing range, showing a bit of strength, Krispy Kreme left millions of dollars on the table," Gray said.
"We’ll get a better sense of its trajectory in a couple of weeks once the underwriting group is no longer supporting the $17 offering price."
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the decision to lower the initial share price may have been Krispy Kreme and its underwriters getting cold feet about a $21 to $24 a share IPO.
"There could be many reasons for this," Walden said.
"But one major reason could be the marketplace is skeptical of any company that is banking its future on selling a high-caloric and high-sugar product."
CNBC analyst Jim Cramer, also with TheStreet.com, said Thursday he viewed Krispy Kreme as "playing on its name. People know its name."
"But, it's not the stock to buy" as Cramer also emphasized the shift during the COVID-19 pandemic to calorie-conscious consumers.
Krispy Kreme did manage to stand out during a week filled with IPOs that included biometric identity verification platform Clear Secure, Chinese ride-hailing network DiDi Global, LegalZoom.com and cyberthreat security company SentinelOne.
"A large number of concomitant IPOs makes it more difficult to fully subscribe any IPO at the original offer price, since it spreads investor demand over a wider selection of choices," Plath said.
"This is likely another reason why the underwriters panicked and dropped Krispy Kreme's price so sharply.
"This cost Krispy Kreme's private shareholders millions. They're not going to be a happy bunch right now."
When Krispy Kreme was sold to privately held JAB Holdings in 2016, it received $21 a share.
Krispy Kreme disclosed that affiliates of its parent company, JAB Holdings, will own between 75.7% and 77.6% of the common shares following a successful IPO.
Krispy Kreme still lists its global headquarters as based on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, though its executive management team has been based at 2116 Hawkins St. in south Charlotte since late 2018.
The Charlotte address is listed in the two registration filings.
Krispy Kreme said following a successful IPO, it plans to pay a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share beginning sometime in October following the ending of the third quarter on Oct. 3.
